Jan. 6th Rioter Found Guilty In Plot To Kill FBI Agents

A convicted Jan. 6 rioter has been found guilty of plotting to murder FBI agents who were investigating the Capitol insurrection. Via ABC News:

Edward Kelley, 35, was convicted Wednesday in the federal case against him in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to the Department of Justice.

[...] Kelley made a "kill list" of FBI agents who were investigating the Jan. 6 riot, the Department of Justice said in a press release following the conviction.

Prosecutors said he plotted to attack the Knoxville FBI office with "car bombs and incendiary devices appended to drones," and to assassinate FBI agents "in their homes and in public places such as movie theaters."