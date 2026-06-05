MO GOP Senator Big Mad CA Is Counting Their Mail-In Ballots

Missouri Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt had the nerve to pretend he cares about everyone's vote counting and election integrity while bitching that they're actually counting all of the mail-in ballots in California.

Here's Schmitt on this Thursday's The Ingraham Angle on Fox, accusing the state of rigging the election if his fellow Republicans Steve Hilton, who's running for governor, and Spencer Pratt, who's running for LA mayor don't wind up on top once the vote counting is finished.

INGRAHAM: As I was saying, a hearing on mail-in ballots as a general matter is one thing. But I'm talking about this process in California, Senator, which is perverse. The fact that we don't know — there are tranches of votes arriving tomorrow, we're told.

We don't know what Orange County's current ballot count is right now. Wouldn't anybody like to know that? I would. We're seeing the registrar — the county clerk video — but we don't know how many Republicans are there, how many observers are there.

Should the Justice Department send observers? I don't know. I don't know how this can work, but something's got to change.

SCHMITT: I do think there needs to be an investigation when we see this many irregularities. The broader context, Laura, is that it destroys Americans' faith in our elections.

In a republic, we rely on that — people have to believe that their vote actually matters, that only those who are registered and eligible to vote are voting, and that those votes are being counted.

What California is doing here, in this scheme to rig elections — I don't know what else you call it. I don't know what else you call it when you have a system where people can't rely on whether their vote is being counted.

That's what's going on in California right now. And I'll also point out — look at the Republicans: Steve Hilton and Spencer Pratt. What they're doing in that state has got to be unnerving to the Democrats, because they're talking about corruption and quality of life issues. The Democrats don't want to hear it, and here we go again.