C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Beethoven: Waldstein Sonata

Beethoven's piano sonatas are at the top of my all time favorite classical music.

The Waldstein's technical brilliance does not outweigh its emotional impact.

Pianote:

Compared to the previous 20 sonatas, “Waldstein” is more technically challenging. Interestingly, all three movements start pianissimo (very soft) and the sonata has been described as having an “orchestral texture.” The stylish runs and flairs that open up the first movement foreshadow the technical prowess to come, and the second movement is based on a Rhenish song. At the time of writing the “Waldstein,” Beethoven had just received a piano from the Parisian piano-maker Érard. This piano may have affected the unusual pedal markings of this sonata.

When I first heard this piece one word came out of my mouth: Perfection.

Open thread.