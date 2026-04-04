Math-Rock Goes Viral With Angine De Poitrine

Québec's masked, polka-dotted virtuosos are getting millions of views on YouTube.
By Ed ScarceApril 4, 2026

In recent weeks, we've seen the unlikeliest musical viral sensation with YouTube influencers like Rick Beato, Michael Palsamino, Wings of Pegasus, and many more raving about Angine de Poitrine, and trying to explain what the hell is going on.

As they write on their website, "Disciples of planet Earth’s rock deities, space-time voyagers Klek and Khn de Poitrine gaze in wonder at hot dogs, pyramids, and rock music in all its glorious excess."

Fans of Taylor Swift will no doubt be mortified.

Source: New York Times

The Canadian rock duo Angine de Poitrine conquered the internet this year with long-nosed, polka-dotted masks and music that’s intricate, virtuosic, microtonal, mostly instrumental and unquestionably fun.

On Friday the duo released its second album, “Vol. II.” Three of its new songs were included in a live set recorded in France for the Seattle public radio station KEXP, which has drawn more than six million YouTube views and spurred a jovial, can-you-top-this comments section, with entries like “I came back from the year 3056 to witness the birth of our music” (from mikebeecosmicman).
...
While the costumes and anonymity have clearly helped draw attention, Angine de Poitrine’s music is no gimmick; it’s a feat of live unity and dexterity, hand played with zero margin for error. The duo has plenty of forebears and reference points, among them Frank Zappa, Captain Beefheart, Mahavishnu Orchestra, Primus, King Crimson, Tinariwen, Battles and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. Its compositions flaunt the tricky odd meters of math-rock and zigzag melodies that hint at Middle Eastern, Asian, Balkan and North African music, along with psychedelia, funk and progressive rock. It’s music of precision, agility and stamina, adding up to a contagious manic energy.

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