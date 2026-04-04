Math-Rock Goes Viral With Angine De Poitrine

In recent weeks, we've seen the unlikeliest musical viral sensation with YouTube influencers like Rick Beato, Michael Palsamino, Wings of Pegasus, and many more raving about Angine de Poitrine, and trying to explain what the hell is going on.

As they write on their website, "Disciples of planet Earth’s rock deities, space-time voyagers Klek and Khn de Poitrine gaze in wonder at hot dogs, pyramids, and rock music in all its glorious excess."



Fans of Taylor Swift will no doubt be mortified.

Source: New York Times