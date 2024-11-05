'George Soros Pawn' Larry Krasner Is Not Taking Any Crap

And you all had something to do with his election.
By Susie MadrakNovember 5, 2024

I just want to point out that Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, a self-described "progressive prosecutor" and proponent of the Philly motto "Fuck around and find out," also has something to do with you guys. (My pal Conover wrote about him a few days ago.)

Larry was a Blue America candidate, and your very early contributions helped him gain momentum.

Because the former criminal defense attorney is a progressive prosecutor, implementing things like cashless bail, the cops here hate him, absolutely hate him. When he ran for reelection, the cops nailed "Fuck Krasner" signs all over the white neighborhoods.

Republicans hate him, too. Because George Soros also contributed to his campaign, Republicans of course wasted time on trying to impeach and convict him. Now he is the boogeyman in all the local election ads.

Oh, and Fox hates him, too.

So when you feel like your small contributions don't really make a difference, you're wrong. Helping to elect Larry Krasner has helped people who were sitting in jail for drunk and disorderly for months because they couldn't come up with $100 bail. That's a good thing.

