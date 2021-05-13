Politics
Marjorie Taylor Greene Chases And Shouts At AOC

Marjorie Taylor Greene was seen chasing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez down the House chamber, screaming "Why do you support terrorists and antifa?" She's asking to be ejected from the Congress.
Apparently, Rep. Greene is miffed that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez does not want to debate The Green New Deal with her. Gee, I can't imagine why Ocasio-Cortez would not want to share a stage with this Q-lovin' lunatic. Anyway, Greene gets her name in the news again, and for her that's all that matters.

Source: Washington Post

Two Washington Post reporters witnessed Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) exit the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene (Ga.), who shouted “Hey Alexandria” twice in an effort to get her attention. When Ocasio-Cortez did not stop walking, Greene picked up her pace and began shouting at her and asking why she supports antifa, a loosely knit group of far-left activists, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them “terrorist” groups. Greene also shouted that Ocasio-Cortez was failing to defend her “radical socialist” beliefs by declining to publicly debate the freshman from Georgia.

“You don’t care about the American people,” Greene shouted. “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?”

Ocasio-Cortez did not stop to answer Greene, only turning around once and throwing her hands in the air in an exasperated motion. The two reporters were not close enough to hear what the New York congresswoman said, and her office declined to discuss her specific response.

