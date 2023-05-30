Lauren Boebert Praises Man Who Shouted Profanities At AOC

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) praised a town hall event where expletives were shouted at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
Credit: YouTube Screengrab
By David EdwardsMay 30, 2023

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) praised a town hall event where expletives were shouted at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

At an event in New York last week, Ocasio-Cortez was confronted by an angry man waving American flags.

"Where are you on the migrant issue?" the man said as he tried to rush the stage. "You're a piece of s--t!"

"OK," Ocasio-Cortez replied.

On Sunday, Boebert tweeted a link to the confrontation.

"It's nice to see that some sanity still lives on in New York's 14th District," Boebert wrote. "In case you've yet to see Sandy get absolutely destroyed by her own constituents, just take a look."

