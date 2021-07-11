Boebert Brutally Mocked For Her Rant Against Government Benefits

While at CPAC yesterday, Rep. Lauren Boebert threw out some red meat for the crowd, saying:

"We're here to tell government we don't want your benefits. We don't want your welfare. Don't come knocking on my door with your Fauci ouchie, You leave us the hell alone,"

Naturally, the irony of this caught people's attention, including a well-known Democratic congresswoman.

Tell ‘em loud and proud girl! GOP will strip your unemployment protections and dismantle any semblance of a public safety net we have left! Then make working people pay way more for everything on low wages while Wall St gets a meal ticket!



Good ol conservative values baby! ? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 11, 2021

Oh god yes - play this snippet on every TV in MO, KY, MS, AL and all the other states whose citizens get more from the government in welfare than they pay out. And make sure her face and name are stuck with it. "Keep your Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare!" - Lauren Boebert. — Peter Nicoll (@PeterNicoll11) July 10, 2021

How in the world can this go over well in the red States? No unemployment, no Medicare, no social security, no disability, no food stamps, no welfare. — Mary Quite Contrary (@ContraryMeri) July 10, 2021

Wait….didn’t @laurenboebert mom raise her on welfare? — BeSeriousUSA 🏝🏄‍♀️ (@BeSeriousUSA) July 10, 2021

And even further irony and/or outright hypocrisy from Boebert.