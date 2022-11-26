Joy Reid Accepts Herschel Walker’s Debate Challenge

Herschel Walker said he can “school” Joy Reid in a debate. She has called his bluff.
By NewsHound EllenNovember 26, 2022

Apparently, Reid touched a nerve when she tweeted about Walker’s “erection” faux pas, “The ancestors are weeping. And why does he always need these handlers (who can’t even stop him from embarrassing himself.) Just humiliating…”

Walker responded by saying, during an appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show, “I’d love to debate Joy Reid."

Walker claimed he had taken Sen. Raphael Warnock “to school” in their debate (the one he showed up for, not the one he dodged) “and I can do the same thing with Joy Reid, any time of the day.”

“It’s easy to talk but I’ve been a man that has worked my whole life,” Walker continued. “I built companies, I’ve signed the front of a paycheck.” Apparently, he decided not to lie this time about his fake careers as a sheriff, as an FBI agent, and a member of the military,

“They don’t know how to do it. I do,” Walker added, though it was not clear who “they” were. “And I say any day of the week she want to debate, she can show up here and I’ll debate her as well. On any subject, she can come up with the subject, and let’s go at it.”

Reid aired that clip on her MSNBC show on Wednesday. With both surprise and glee, she said, “OK, Herschel, come on!” She said her show has reached out to his team and she is willing to debate any day. “Just tell us when.”

“But I do want to make one thing clear, Herschel,” Reid said. “You can’t bring your friends,” meaning no handlers for the barely intelligible candidate to lean on.

Reid is a Harvard graduate with a lengthy career in journalism. Walker, on the other hand, recently announced that since learning a werewolf can kill a vampire, “I don’t want to be vampire any more. I want to be a werewolf.”

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue