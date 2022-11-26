Joy Reid Accepts Herschel Walker’s Debate Challenge

Apparently, Reid touched a nerve when she tweeted about Walker’s “erection” faux pas, “The ancestors are weeping. And why does he always need these handlers (who can’t even stop him from embarrassing himself.) Just humiliating…”

Walker responded by saying, during an appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show, “I’d love to debate Joy Reid."

Walker claimed he had taken Sen. Raphael Warnock “to school” in their debate (the one he showed up for, not the one he dodged) “and I can do the same thing with Joy Reid, any time of the day.”

“It’s easy to talk but I’ve been a man that has worked my whole life,” Walker continued. “I built companies, I’ve signed the front of a paycheck.” Apparently, he decided not to lie this time about his fake careers as a sheriff, as an FBI agent, and a member of the military,

“They don’t know how to do it. I do,” Walker added, though it was not clear who “they” were. “And I say any day of the week she want to debate, she can show up here and I’ll debate her as well. On any subject, she can come up with the subject, and let’s go at it.”

Reid aired that clip on her MSNBC show on Wednesday. With both surprise and glee, she said, “OK, Herschel, come on!” She said her show has reached out to his team and she is willing to debate any day. “Just tell us when.”

“But I do want to make one thing clear, Herschel,” Reid said. “You can’t bring your friends,” meaning no handlers for the barely intelligible candidate to lean on.

Reid is a Harvard graduate with a lengthy career in journalism. Walker, on the other hand, recently announced that since learning a werewolf can kill a vampire, “I don’t want to be vampire any more. I want to be a werewolf.”