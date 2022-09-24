Herschel Walker Lie Of The Day: Warnock ‘Relish On’ Baby ‘Murder’

Walker is hardly a poster child either for life or parenthood. Two of his one-time romantic partners have accused him of threatening to shoot them in the head. The guy who has lectured Blacks about absentee fathers turned out to have three secret children he hid from his own campaign.

Now, congenital liar Walker is suggesting he’s more Christian than Sen. Rev. Warnock because Warnock believes that a woman’s health care decisions should be left between her and her doctor.

On Friday, Walker accused Warnock of having voted to deny medical care to a baby who “survives an abortion.” Never mind that that’s extremely rare and that most abortions occur long before the fetus is viable. Walker – the guy who has actually tried to kill people - tried to smear Warnock as bloodthirsty.

“I said, ‘Thou shall not kill,’” Walker said sanctimoniously. “You know, [Warnock] seemed to be relish on a woman killing her baby. He’s a pastor. So that’s the reason I’m running. I’m running because I said, ‘the buck stops here.’”

Warnock has been the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the former pulpit of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. I doubt he’d be able to keep that position for so long if he “relished” baby killing.

At this point, we shouldn’t believe a word that comes out of sicko Walker’s mouth. If he had any real sense of personal responsibility, he'd never run for any public office, anywhere.