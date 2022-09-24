Herschel Walker Lie Of The Day: Warnock ‘Relish On’ Baby ‘Murder’

Walker made another word salad, this time to demonize Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock for supporting a woman’s right to choose.
By NewsHound EllenSeptember 24, 2022

Walker is hardly a poster child either for life or parenthood. Two of his one-time romantic partners have accused him of threatening to shoot them in the head. The guy who has lectured Blacks about absentee fathers turned out to have three secret children he hid from his own campaign.

Now, congenital liar Walker is suggesting he’s more Christian than Sen. Rev. Warnock because Warnock believes that a woman’s health care decisions should be left between her and her doctor.

On Friday, Walker accused Warnock of having voted to deny medical care to a baby who “survives an abortion.” Never mind that that’s extremely rare and that most abortions occur long before the fetus is viable. Walker – the guy who has actually tried to kill people - tried to smear Warnock as bloodthirsty.

“I said, ‘Thou shall not kill,’” Walker said sanctimoniously. “You know, [Warnock] seemed to be relish on a woman killing her baby. He’s a pastor. So that’s the reason I’m running. I’m running because I said, ‘the buck stops here.’”

Warnock has been the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the former pulpit of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. I doubt he’d be able to keep that position for so long if he “relished” baby killing.

At this point, we shouldn’t believe a word that comes out of sicko Walker’s mouth. If he had any real sense of personal responsibility, he'd never run for any public office, anywhere.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue