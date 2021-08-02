Tapper Reminds Collins Who's Responsible For Current Jan 6 Commission

Jake Tapper had to remind Sen. Susan Collins just who is responsible for the failure of the nonpartisan commission being approved by Congress, and why Nancy Pelosi was correct to kick Gym Jordan to the curb when Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy attempted to install him on the current committee, during an interview on this Sunday's State of the Union.

As per her usual, Collins expressed "concerns" about something her party is responsible for, but Tapper stopped her when she insinuated that Pelosi should bear some of the blame.

After playing a clip of Officer Michael Fanone pounding the table during the first day of the hearing and expressing his outrage at the "indifference shown to his colleagues" by members of Congress, Tapper asked Collins what she thought about the indifference and some of her fellow Republicans smearing the witnesses from this day, and whether she had faith in the bipartisan committee.

Collins told Tapper that she met with Fanone and other officers and believes they need more help, but then said she was "very disappointed" that the non-partisan committee she voted for was not approved, and that "it would have had far more credibility than Speaker Pelosi's partisan committee that she has set up."

Tapper reminded Collins that it was Mitch McConnell that killed the committee, and told Collins, "you called it a partisan committee. I should note that there are two Republicans on the committee, Cheney and Kinzinger. Do you have faith in them?"

Collins responded saying "I respect both of them, but I do not think it was right for the Speaker to decide which Republicans should be on the committee."

"Normally, if you have a select committee, the minority leader and the Speaker get to pick the members," Collins continued.

Tapper again had to remind Collins that Republican sabotage was directly responsible for Pelosi's actions.

"Yes, I mean, just a -- the reason she did that is because at least two of the members McCarthy picked to be on the committee are election liars, one of whom, Jim Jordan, is possibly even a material witness," Tapper reminded her. "He spoke with Trump that day."

Collins deflected by saying, "Well, there were many communications with President Trump that day."

Yes, there were, Senator. Let's hope the people who did communicate with him are all called to testify as well.

Republicans can't be trusted to act in good faith when it comes to much of anything these days, and even the so-called "moderates" like Collins continually enable their bad behavior, as she does here.