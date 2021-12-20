Suddenly, Jim Jordan Hates Congressional Investigations

Representative Jim Jordan, who conducted faux investigations into Hillary Clinton (Benghazi) for years, is now claiming "the purpose of Congress is not to be a law enforcement entity."

I kid you not.

His hypocrisy is stunning, but unsurprising.

Lies, conspiracies, and deceptions are what Republicans are made of.

Jordan is under suspicion for sending seditious messages to Mark Meadows during the January 6 insurrection. He also called for Vice President Mike Pence to discard valid electoral votes.

He went on Fox, of course, and fumed at Adam Schiff to Dan 'Bongo' Bongino.

Jordan, with no hint of irony, replied to Bongo's anti-Jan 6 Commission rant, "This is nothing new for the Left but it's scary because it's the weaponization of government against their political enemies."

Jordan continued, "There's no real legitimate purpose and oversight involved with this committee but going after your enemies and ultimately going after Donald Trump."

But that's not all.

"Remember, the underlying issue here is trying to put a good man, Mark Meadows in prison," Jordan said.

Hillary used a private server! Benghazi required eight inquiries!

Republicans tried to assist an attempted coup d'etat by Traitor Trump.

Republican members in Congress (like Jim Jordan) and paid right-wing activists conspired to overthrow a free and fair election.

Republicans spit in the face of the Constitution and US Democracy as a whole to keep Trump in office.

I can still hear the "lock her up chants" from Republicans and Trump to this day.

We all know the first chance Kevin McCarthy gets in a leadership position, he will investigate Dr. Fauci and try and put him in prison.

How do we know this? McCarthy has SAID SO. Axios:

House Republicans have begun mapping aggressive probes of the Biden administration if they win back the majority — including inquiries into the origins of COVID, a leak of IRS data about billionaires, and accusations the NSA spied on Tucker Carlson. The plans, obtained exclusively by Axios, show House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy would make muscular use of majority powers for the last two years of President Biden's term if, as expected, the GOP wins the majority in next year's midterms. McCarthy plans to send a spate of "preservation notices" to departments throughout Biden's Cabinet, ordering them to retain documents that might be needed for future GOP oversight hearings.

Between the lines: Republicans want to deflect attention from the 1/6 commission, a real-time probe of real violence, death and looting in the Capitol.

Give Republicans the majority in 2022 and it will be two solid years of Hunter Biden's laptop Solyndra Benghazi baby parts pizzagate birther tan suit Christmas card lists and the tarmac.