Trump Can't Even Flip A F**king Coin

Donald Trump was supposed to flip the coin in the air at the 126th Army Navy game on Saturday to see who gains possession but instead of flipping the coin, he pushed it straight straight in the air, so that it didn't flip it all.
How stupid is he?
I've never seen a person push a coin up into the air when they know it's supposed to be flipped for any football game.
He probably thinks he’s cheating.
President Trump with the unprecedented coin toss that doesn’t appear to flip at all. pic.twitter.com/6jY9Uhq6n6
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 13, 2025