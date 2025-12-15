Trump Can't Even Flip A F**king Coin

How embarrassing for a US President to not know how to flip a coin that decides what team gets possession at the beginning of a football game.
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoDecember 15, 2025

Donald Trump was supposed to flip the coin in the air at the 126th Army Navy game on Saturday to see who gains possession but instead of flipping the coin, he pushed it straight straight in the air, so that it didn't flip it all.

How stupid is he?

I've never seen a person push a coin up into the air when they know it's supposed to be flipped for any football game.

He probably thinks he’s cheating.

trump_coin_toss2251767502

Discussion

