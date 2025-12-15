Official White House Account Reposts Trump's Reprehensible Attack On Rob Reiner

The White House's official Rapid Response team reposted President Donald Trump's controversial attack on Rob Reiner following his death.
By David EdwardsDecember 15, 2025

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the liberal Hollywood director a "tortured and struggling" person after he and his wife were killed.

Trump said the murder was "due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before."

Within minutes, an official White House account, Rapid Response 47, had shared the president's words.

