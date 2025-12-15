'Shameful, Disgraceful!' Ana Navarro Gets Emotional Over Trump's Attack On Rob Reiner

Conservative host Ana Navarro condemned President Donald Trump's harsh attack on Rob Reiner following the death of the Hollywood director and his wife.

During Monday's edition of The View, co-host Sonny Hostin noted that the president had blamed Reiner for having "Trump Derangement Syndrome" after the murders.

Navarro recalled that Reiner had contacted her to discuss events in the news.

"He knew everything that was going on at the same time that he was making brilliant film work," she explained. "There wasn't a cause he didn't care about. He cared about immigrants. He cared about equality and justice. He spoke up in defense of democracy at a time when so many in the media industry, so many with a platform, are afraid to speak."

"And for Trump to have put that out today, I'm going to say it," she continued. "Damn it, there's an American family grieving. This is a tragedy not just for the family, but for all who knew and loved him."

"And for the president of the United States to make this about him and a way to attack Rob Reiner because he exercised his American right to speak up with what he disagreed with. It's shameful, it's disgraceful. And out of all the disgusting things that Donald Trump has done, this is right up there."