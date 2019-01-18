A Bombshell Story That Even Republicans Can't Ignore, And Other News

These explosive @Buzzfeed revelations should cause soul-searching by those who have assisted @realDonaldTrump in attacking Mueller & the FBI. They should prepare themselves for the possibility they may have been wrong, they may have been used, and the President might be a crook. pic.twitter.com/yLEHvEf02M

Oh dear. When you lose Chris Cillizza....

"Why, if there was nothing worrisome or untoward about Trump's dealings with Russia, would he instruct Cohen to lie to about the depth and breadth of the conversations between the Trumps and the Russians regarding a construction project in Moscow?"https://t.co/4vi9x6wIAE — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) January 18, 2019

BREAKING: Senator Merkley just said if the report Trump told Cohen to lie to Congress is confirmed, then Trump committed a felony and he needs to resign or be impeached. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 18, 2019

Sometimes when the most blockbuster incriminating stuff comes forward, you want to be most measured. Because the facts will speak for themselves and damn the guilty. Rhetoric won’t be necessary. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 18, 2019

BREAKING: In addition to the 1.8 million at risk for losing coverage from Trump’s proposal yesterday, the Administration is finding smaller, less noticeable ways to inflict misery.



Here’s a small change to cost consumers $900 million more & cut another 100,000 from the ACA. https://t.co/mhIDY6nsFk — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) January 18, 2019

The indexing provisions of the new payment notice are technical, but important. They would reduce the premium tax credit for all who receive it. Would also increase allowable out-of-pocket maximum (incl. in group coverage) and increase the employer mandate penalty. More below. — Matt Fiedler (@MattAFiedler) January 17, 2019

As the Democratic presidential primary heats up, some groups focused on down-ballot races worried the party will lose focus on everything but the top of the ticket



“It is not an existential crisis, but it can very quickly become an existential crisis.”https://t.co/c5wWLvkJLG — Alex Roarty (@Alex_Roarty) January 18, 2019

Media framing of Trump-Pelosi battle is widely awful. The whole "Dems sinking to Trump's level" meme is not only utterly false on its face. It also trivializes the seriousness of Trump's ongoing misconduct and does not allow space for public officials to respond to it seriously: https://t.co/EDMSjeIC0r — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 18, 2019

Trump has dipped just below 40% in FiveThirtyEight approval tracker. First time that's happened since last February.



(Still a couple points above his Dec. '17 nadir)https://t.co/UMtXvp9gke pic.twitter.com/FzINg4imLD

Pelosi spokesman @Drew_Hammill: “In light of the grave threats caused by the President’s action, the delegation has decided to postpone the trip so as not to further endanger our troops and security personnel, or the other travelers on the flights.” pic.twitter.com/wwd8J5AuCi — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 18, 2019

When will we finally learn that just because something is unthinkable doesn't mean it can't happen? Some thoughts on covering Trump, and Putin: https://t.co/djCLAtEQIk — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) January 18, 2019

Team Pelosi announces the trip to Afghanistan is postponed, points the finger at POTUS.



"[T]he President announcing this sensitive travel had significantly increased the danger to the delegation and to the troops, security, and other officials supporting the trip"-@Drew_Hammill — Karen Travers (@karentravers) January 18, 2019

So Trump would not allow House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to use a military jet for a bipartisan congressional delegation to visit U.S. troops in Afghanistan but just allowed his wife Melania Trump to use a military jet to fly to Palm Beach for a weekend in Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/505IliJAfC — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 18, 2019

Speaker Pelosi Pens Another Limerick:



Rumor has it, dear Trump, you were scared

I'd be harmed. "Stop her trip!" you declared.

Using all of your might,

You cancelled my flight.

How sweet! I did NOT know you cared. — Madeleine Begun Kane (@MadKane) January 17, 2019

Great news: IL Gov signed bill creating state oversight of gun dealers.



When we think of gun control, we often think about policies that impact gun ownership. But it's just as important to look at the very top of the food chain: manufacturers & dealers. https://t.co/ycuHB3eaz5 — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) January 18, 2019

In the meantime, Trump is requesting the Pentagon draw up attack plans against Iran.



"I'm the last thing standing between you and the Apocalypse." - Hillary Rodham Clinton pic.twitter.com/we9AG4w3E0 — Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) January 18, 2019

The 800,000 federal workers who haven’t been paid during the government shutdown have each missed more than $5,000 in wages on average so far, according to a Times analysis



Read more from @nytimes: https://t.co/Bhp6x3jttp — Lawyers' Committee ☎️866-OUR-VOTE (@LawyersComm) January 17, 2019

WOW. Are you getting #goosebumps watching all the children out on #climatestrike today across Europe too? 25000 in 53 cities in Germany. 10000+ in Switzerland right now. 12500 yesterday in Brussels. #Momentum #FossilFree #Fridaysforfuture https://t.co/Mq4bp7RCui — 350 dot org (@350) January 18, 2019

Trump ‘s anti-ISIS Envoy until 18 days ago, now says US President is “giving new life” to terror group.



Scathing piece from @brett_mcgurk https://t.co/TNy4z2bnaL — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 18, 2019

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey will NOT run for president in 2020.



“2020 is not the time for me to run for President, but it is the right time for me to continue to fight the battles I have fought as U.S. Senator and state official.” — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) January 18, 2019

I met the very lovely Jack Bogle years ago, and we had a long conversation about civic illiteracy:

Jack Bogle exposed the frauds on Wall Street — and helped the middle class save, @haroldpollack writes https://t.co/Mk0Y6dDc9r — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) January 18, 2019

Republican senators overseeing NRA-Russia probes are top NRA allies https://t.co/T2OHEP64te via @MotherJones — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 18, 2019

#BREAKING The Pentagon has identified three of the four Americans killed in a blast in the Syrian city of Manbij this week https://t.co/EweYwEwEW9 — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) January 18, 2019

"All the magic that you thought worked when you were high comes out when you get sober. You realize it was always there, and your fear goes away." @IamStevenT https://t.co/kRmzyHYLxD @GQMagazine pic.twitter.com/TILIqFM6WC — Longreads (@Longreads) January 18, 2019

