Kellyanne Conway Can't Even Defend Trump Calling Omarosa A 'Dog'

Fox News host Bill Hemmer confronted Kellyanne Conway about Trump's abusive tweet towards his former WH aide Omarosa, where he praised John Kelly for "quickly firing that dog!"

Hemmer can be a tough interviewer when he wants to be, and he took issue with Trump's latest tweet-rage at Omarosa.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

During Trump's presidential campaign he often praised Omarosa as being a beautiful person and a wonderful woman, but suddenly she's now a "crazed, crying lowlife?'"

Conway initially said Trump gave her "an opportunity" and it was ungrateful "to go and record people in the Situation Room."

Hemmer replied by reading Trump's unpresidential and abusive Tweet.

Hemmer said clearing his throat, "'That dog'? I know he's not happy about this but is that language necessary?"

Instead of responding to his question Conway said, "I'm telling you I'm disappointed and I think that the best play for Omarosa would have been to take credit for a lot of the great things that Donald Trump has done for this country including for African-Americans..."

She read of her usual laundry list of talking points and once again changed the subject.

Hemmer cut in, "But you have the option to talk about the economy all day long....I'm just asking you about the language right here, referring to her as "that dog" and just driving the story of Omarosa and likely selling more books along the way which I know you don't want to do and the president doesn't want to do either."

Hemmer brought up the fact that they could be discussing the defense bill that Trump signed instead of Omarosa, "You could be talking about that."

She wanted to go all CNN up in his face, but couched her criticisms of his questions thus, "Well, we are talking about that but you get to ask the questions, it's your show.. Thank you for letting me get in."

Editor's Comment (Frances Langum): If the so-called president is going to blow up the news cycle by calling a black woman a "dog" on Twitter, it's Kellyanne's actual job to defend him. The fact that she changes the subject (her extreme interview skill) shows just how out of control nuts Donald Trump is.