'Wacky' 'Low Life' Omarosa Is Entirely Trump's Fault

Donald Trump finally weighed in via Twitter on his favorite Apprentice contestant and former White House staffer, Omarosa, after she released excerpts in a new book and revealed tape recordings she took in the White House.

It was Donald Trump who brought her on board his presidential campaign, used her as a TV surrogate and then hired her to work in the White House.

Along with the media, he elevated her stature as a political pundit and now has to live with the fallout of that decision.

As usual, he describes a person of African-American descent as being stupid.

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

...really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me - until she got fired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Over and over again we heard Donald Trump, and the Kellyanne Conway's say he only hires the best people. As the Manafort trial goes on this has become a national joke.

And Trump just admitted he only hired Omarosa because she glorified him with GREAT words.

Wacky Omarosa already has a fully signed Non-Disclosure Agreement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

I doubt this will mean anything as long as she doesn't reveal classified intelligence.

Remember, it was Trump who did this:

Actual tweet from actual RNC official. Blue checkmark & everything. https://t.co/83FHzpT1Dt — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 26, 2016

On 7/26/16, I wrote, "Donald Trump recently promoted the "Apprentice" contestant to be his Director of African-American Outreach for his presidential campaign, and now she's on par with all the great foreign policy minds of the GOP."

As many journalists and people mentioned in her book expressed their outrage over what she's written and recorded, they do not get to dismiss the months and months of her existence on the campaign trail and in the White House that they helped perpetuate.

The Pottery Barn rules.

I never again want to hear ya’ll chant about Hillary’s emails, since you let Omarosa tape record John kelly in the situation room- — MommaT (@tweetmommybop) August 12, 2018