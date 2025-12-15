'Deranged Person': Trump Doubles Down By Calling Rob Reiner 'Bad For Our Country'

President Donald Trump refused to backtrack on his criticism of Rob Reiner following the Hollywood director's murder.
By David EdwardsDecember 15, 2025

During an Oval Office event on Monday, one reporter told Trump that some Republicans had condemned him for attacking Reiner after his death.

"A number of Republicans have denounced your statement on true social after the murder of Rob Reiner," the reporter noted. "Do you stand by that post?"

"Well, I wasn't a fan of his at all," Trump insisted. "He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned. In fact, it's the exact opposite that I was a friend of Russia controlled by Russia. You know, the Russia hoax."

"I think he hurt himself in career-wise," he continued. "He became like a deranged person, Trump derangement syndrome. So I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all in any way, shape, or form. I thought it was very bad for our country."

Discussion

