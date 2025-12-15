Tom Cotton Blames Gun Control And Birthright Citizenship For Attack On Jews In Australia

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called for an end to birthright citizenship and gun control laws after an attack on Jews in Australia, reportedly by two Muslim gunmen.

"When you look at the kind of violence that happened over the weekend in Australia, you had a man of Pakistani descent and a son who had been born in Australia and yet had not seemed to assimilate into their culture," Cotton told Fox News on Monday. "It's another reminder, too, about why birthright citizenship is not a good idea."

Cotton also blamed Australia's stringent gun control laws.

"Australia already has very strict gun control laws," he noted. "I'll be curious to know more about how these two men had licensed guns, especially since the Australian authorities have revealed that a few years back, the son was under investigation. How in the world were they allowed under Australia's very strict gun control laws?"

"It's also a reminder that gun control in the end is not a solution," Cotton added. "If nobody is allowed to have guns in a country, in the end, only the bad guys will have guns."