Once Again, Comedian Jim Jefferies Explains Gun Control

"I never heard of these 'protection' rifles you speak of," he told his audience.
By Susie MadrakMay 27, 2022

Jim Jefferies, Australian comedian, still has the absolutely best takedown of pro-gun arguments of anyone I've ever seen in this 2014 Netflix special. Via Vox:

Jefferies was actually attacked in his home and tied up while captors threatened to rape his girlfriend. But instead of making him pro-gun, it taught Jefferies that a gun would never have protected him — "I was naked at the time. I wasn't wearing my holster."

Instead, Jefferies says, he decided that America’s approach to gun violence is totally bonkers:

In Australia, we had the biggest massacre on earth, and the Australian government went: "That's it! NO MORE GUNS." And we all went, "Yeah, all right then, that seems fair enough, really."

Now in America, you had the Sandy Hook massacre, where little tiny children died. And your government went, "Maybe … we'll get rid of the big guns?" And 50 percent of you went, "F*CK YOU, DON'T TAKE MY GUNS."

He hammers home the idea that Americans keep guns just because they enjoy them, not because they seriously think they can protect themselves:

You have guns because you like guns! That's why you go to gun conventions; that's why you read gun magazines! None of you give a shit about home security. None of you go to home security conventions. None of you read Padlock Monthly. None of you have a Facebook picture of you behind a secure door.

If you've never seen it, watch it. And if you've already seen it, send it to your gun-loving friends.

Part 2

Discussion

