Trump Jr. Proves Once Again That A Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Waste

There are a lot of people who think this clown actually has some future in politics outside of riding on daddy's grifting coattails and keeping their MAGA wingnut based whipped up into a fury.

Most of the readers here have probably already seen the pictures of Donald Trump Jr. either posing for hunting pictures, or may have seen this picture of Trump posing with an AR-15 featuring a cartoon drawing of Hillary Clinton in prison back in 2020:

Trump loves posing with guns and pretending that killing defenseless animals for sport, posing with guns in general, or posing with guns while you're threatening a political opponent somehow make you more manly, so it's no surprise following the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that he'd be doing everything he can to deflect from the fact that one, we've got way too many guns in the United States, and two, we need some sensible regulation to keep weapons of war out of the hands of crazy people, instead of fetishizing guns, and allowing the gun and ammunition companies to maximize their profits by selling as much weaponry as possible to as many people as possible, whether they've got any business owning any type of weapon or not.

Here's Trump following the Republican model we see every time there's another horrific tragedy like the one in Texas, which is to try to deflect and blame the left for something his side has caused.

Donald Trump, Jr. lashed out at public school teachers as he ranted in defense of guns following Tuesday's school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas. "It's the gun, it's not the sociopath wielding it, folks," he said in a video posted to Rumble. "If it wasn't for the gun, this kid would be a well-adjusted, reasonable individual, he'd be a wonderful human being, right?" "He wouldn't have done the exact same thing with a bat or a bomb or some sort of improvised device or a machete, he's a great kid, don't judge him," he said. [...] "We can't acknowledge what the actual causes are, it's not a drug-addict mother and a missing father and a lack of religion, indoctrination programs in our schools, crazy teachers teaching some of the crap I've talking about in these videos. It's none of those things," he said. "It never ends man." "Our own stupidity, apathy, wokeness, laziness, that's the problem, folks, and until we fix that, the rest is just talk and crap," he said. Trump, Jr. said, "no one can admit somebody is actually a piece of garbage and screwed up."

Twitter was not kind to Trump in response for his nonsense.

So far Republicans have blamed the shooting in Texas on the following instead of machine guns

1. FBI

2. CRT

3. Woke mobs

4. Doors that lock

5. Doors that don’t lock

6. Too many doors

7. Lockdowns

8. Cops

9. Not enough cops

10. Video games

11. Teachers

12. Ukraine aid

13. Chicago — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) May 29, 2022

Put down the coke Don Trump Jr. There’s no such thing as a “crt” or gender studies teachers in grade schools where AR-15 type weapons are used to murder innocent children & teachers. Trudeau just banned military style rifles that are made to kill. Let’s have parents vote on that. pic.twitter.com/oYN2yaWLzu — Laurie 🇺🇦🌻🇺🇦 (@Laurieluvsmolly) May 30, 2022

Junior’s full rant on IG and not ONE mention of the loose gun laws in Texas that allow an 18 year old to purchase an AR-15. pic.twitter.com/itMhx1j74c — Leebee14 (@LeighPMurray) May 27, 2022

You mean like this guy?



The armed guard and hero who got gunned down in Buffalo because he was outmatched by a guy with an AR-15?



You still don't understand how any of this works, do you? pic.twitter.com/VLQBFgA7yK — David Rudlin (@BaldyRuddRudd) May 30, 2022