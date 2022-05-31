Trump Jr. Proves Once Again That A Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Waste

Someone really needs to do an intervention with this guy and tell him to quit posting ranty insane-sounding videos where he looks like he's high as a kite.
By HeatherMay 31, 2022

There are a lot of people who think this clown actually has some future in politics outside of riding on daddy's grifting coattails and keeping their MAGA wingnut based whipped up into a fury.

Most of the readers here have probably already seen the pictures of Donald Trump Jr. either posing for hunting pictures, or may have seen this picture of Trump posing with an AR-15 featuring a cartoon drawing of Hillary Clinton in prison back in 2020:

Trump loves posing with guns and pretending that killing defenseless animals for sport, posing with guns in general, or posing with guns while you're threatening a political opponent somehow make you more manly, so it's no surprise following the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that he'd be doing everything he can to deflect from the fact that one, we've got way too many guns in the United States, and two, we need some sensible regulation to keep weapons of war out of the hands of crazy people, instead of fetishizing guns, and allowing the gun and ammunition companies to maximize their profits by selling as much weaponry as possible to as many people as possible, whether they've got any business owning any type of weapon or not.

Here's Trump following the Republican model we see every time there's another horrific tragedy like the one in Texas, which is to try to deflect and blame the left for something his side has caused.

Donald Trump, Jr. lashed out at public school teachers as he ranted in defense of guns following Tuesday's school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

"It's the gun, it's not the sociopath wielding it, folks," he said in a video posted to Rumble. "If it wasn't for the gun, this kid would be a well-adjusted, reasonable individual, he'd be a wonderful human being, right?"

"He wouldn't have done the exact same thing with a bat or a bomb or some sort of improvised device or a machete, he's a great kid, don't judge him," he said.

[...]

"We can't acknowledge what the actual causes are, it's not a drug-addict mother and a missing father and a lack of religion, indoctrination programs in our schools, crazy teachers teaching some of the crap I've talking about in these videos. It's none of those things," he said. "It never ends man."

"Our own stupidity, apathy, wokeness, laziness, that's the problem, folks, and until we fix that, the rest is just talk and crap," he said.

Trump, Jr. said, "no one can admit somebody is actually a piece of garbage and screwed up."

Twitter was not kind to Trump in response for his nonsense.

Discussion

