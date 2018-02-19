Emma Gonzales On Trump's Anti-FBI Tweets: 'The Best Thing For Us To Do Is Ignore Him'

Emma Gonzales, a survivor of the mass shooting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, said on Sunday that President Donald Trump was using his Twitter account to divert attention away from gun control.

During an interview on MSNBC, host Alex Witt asked the student about a recent Trump tweet blaming the shooting on the FBI's Russia investigation.

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

"I think the best way to deal with this is to ignore him," Gonzales asserted. "I think we can all agree that the things that President Trump tweets is nothing that will have a lasting impact -- unless it's a negative lasting impact -- on the people around us."

"At this point especially, the things that he mentions when he brings up talk of the FBI, he's trying to blame somebody," she added. "And we can't let him do that. So, the best thing for us to do is to ignore him and to continue fighting our fight, the fight that he refuses to acknowledge. The fact that he refused to even tweet the word 'gun' in any of his tweets. And yet, he insists on tweeting, and he insists on blaming the Democrats for something that he did wrong -- looking back into the past instead of looking forward into the future."

"It's disgraceful," Gonzales concluded.