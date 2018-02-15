Demand That Congress Reinstate The Assault Weapons Ban

How many times must we go through this national trauma?

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/AiYGBQLaGW pic.twitter.com/Zr0X8qcDqJ — The Onion (@TheOnion) February 14, 2018

The problem isn't that we have mentally ill people. It's that they have increasingly easy access to assault weapons, without which they wouldn't be able to easily mow down kindergartners or high school kids, young adults dancing in a club, or people listening to country music at an outdoor concert. It wouldn't be mass slaughter.

It's time to demand we reinstate the assault weapons ban. You need to call your electeds TODAY. No one likes to do it, but it's our duty.

You don't have to explain or justify it. The burden should be on the politicians who advocate for the right to own and use these weapons.