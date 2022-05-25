NRA Agrees To Gun Ban — But Only In The Room Where Trump Speaks

Well, someone doesn't want to be in a room filled with gun-totin' Republicans, and guess who it is?

That's right, kids, the guy whose campaign set a record for most money received from the NRA — a staggering $30 million — Donald J. Trump.

The NRA has the unmitigated gall to move forward with their national convention just days after the worst school shooting in our nation's history, in the same state where that shooting took place, and their KING requires that no guns be present in the room where he makes his speech.

According to David Corn, for NPR,

[A]udience members at the group's annual meeting, being held this year in Houston, won't be able to carry guns during his address. ... According to the NRA, the Secret Service is taking control of the hall during Trump's speech and is prohibiting attendees from having firearms, firearms accessories and knives. Ammunition, laser pointers, pepper spray, toy guns, backpacks and other items also won't be allowed. The Secret Service will search attendees with magnetometers before they enter the hall, the NRA said.

Huh.

It's vile enough that we have a history of school shootings. It's appalling enough that the NRA doesn't have the decency to show even a shred of humanity towards the anguished Uvalde community by postponing or cancelling their conference. But banning guns where Trump is speaking?

They won't even agree to ban guns around elementary schools. They won't even agree to a national age limit for buying rifles. They won't even agree to a national registry of firearms. They have such a hard-on for gun proliferation that instead of gun reform, they want elementary school teachers to pack guns to protect these babies, yet as many on Twitter have pointed out, they don't trust these same teachers to choose books for the children to read.

And yet...somehow they agree that King Trump should be protected from a room full of guns? He deserves to feel safe? He deserves to exercise the many freedoms guaranteed to him in our First Amendment, while placing temporary limitations on the Second Amendment rights of the people around him? The NRA agrees to this?

Get all the way the f*ck out of here with that.