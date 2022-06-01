Uvalde School Police Chief Secretly Sworn Into City Council

No one was fired in the wake of the school massacre, and Arredondo was still sworn in.
By Susie MadrakJune 1, 2022

This is not normal. This guy should lose his job, and be asked to resign before he was sworn in. Nothing about this clusterf*ck is normal. Via The Guardian:

The Uvalde school district police chief, Pedro “Pete” Arredondo, who authorities say erroneously ordered officers to wait outside the Robb elementary classroom where a gunman killed 21 last week, has been sworn into the Texas community’s city council.

Arredondo, 61, won a seat on Uvalde’s city council on 7 May, 17 days before 19 students and two teachers were shot dead at Robb’s campus. A swearing-in ceremony for him and other elected members of the council had been set for Tuesday – the public event was cancelled “out of respect” for families burying slain loved ones in the town, though Arredondo and the others privately took their oaths of office, Uvalde’s mayor, Don McLaughlin, said in a statement.

McLaughlin’s statement said the oaths had to be administered by Tuesday under city law.

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a series of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue