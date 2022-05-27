Uvalde Law Enforcement Press Conference Shows How Much Police Failed The Children

Three days after the worst mass shooting of 2022, and the Uvalde law enforcement and Texas DPS has laid bare how utterly pathetic and failed their (non) response to a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School actually was. Each piece of information that comes out makes it even more obvious just how much they f*cked this up. In fact, I wonder how many lives could have been saved if law enforcement did ANYTHING. I mean, it is clear they took up to an hour to just watch from the outside of the school as a full classroom and 2 teachers were being held hostage. They didn't even try to get into the room because it was LOCKED. Windows? Didn't try. Break the door down? Nope. Just stood there waiting for a key. WAITING FOR A KEY. As kids were screaming and getting murdered.
Words escape me, truly. I have a masters degree in criminal justice. I worked in this field for years. But even a layman with basic common sense can see ALL the ways law enforcement failed. Across the board. There is, in fact, nothing they did right.
Today one of the the absolute worst pieces of news came out - the shooter was OUTSIDE the school for 12 minutes just walking around with his gun. Law enforcement watched him. None approached or tried to take him down. And then he just strolled into the school with his assault rifle.
TWELVE MINUTES. And they did nothing. Just think - these are highly trained, well paid, armed law enforcement officers who are supposed to PROTECT citizens. And they did nothing. For twelve minutes. I am rarely rendered speechless, but this is the type of inaction and pathetic cowardice that should lead to lawsuits, terminations, shunning from the community and life long curses for all involved.
Oh, there was more. Here are 2 additional clips from the press conference:
Twitter was FURIOUS:
Don't forget - some police did go in, but only to get THEIR kids. Not to help the innocent children being held hostage.
I try to give law enforcement the benefit of the doubt, when possible. But in this case they did literally everything wrong. Their pathetic response and refusal to do the most basic things to try to intervene undoubtably led to deaths of many of the children. These 21 families have the following people to blame: the shooter, Governor Abbott, the NRA, gun manufacturers and law enforcement.