Uvalde Law Enforcement Press Conference Shows How Much Police Failed The Children

Three days after the worst mass shooting of 2022, and the Uvalde law enforcement and Texas DPS has laid bare how utterly pathetic and failed their (non) response to a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School actually was. Each piece of information that comes out makes it even more obvious just how much they f*cked this up. In fact, I wonder how many lives could have been saved if law enforcement did ANYTHING. I mean, it is clear they took up to an hour to just watch from the outside of the school as a full classroom and 2 teachers were being held hostage. They didn't even try to get into the room because it was LOCKED. Windows? Didn't try. Break the door down? Nope. Just stood there waiting for a key. WAITING FOR A KEY. As kids were screaming and getting murdered.

Words escape me, truly. I have a masters degree in criminal justice. I worked in this field for years. But even a layman with basic common sense can see ALL the ways law enforcement failed. Across the board. There is, in fact, nothing they did right.

Today one of the the absolute worst pieces of news came out - the shooter was OUTSIDE the school for 12 minutes just walking around with his gun. Law enforcement watched him. None approached or tried to take him down. And then he just strolled into the school with his assault rifle.

TWELVE MINUTES. And they did nothing. Just think - these are highly trained, well paid, armed law enforcement officers who are supposed to PROTECT citizens. And they did nothing. For twelve minutes. I am rarely rendered speechless, but this is the type of inaction and pathetic cowardice that should lead to lawsuits, terminations, shunning from the community and life long curses for all involved.

Oh, there was more. Here are 2 additional clips from the press conference:

“We’ve been given a lot of bad information so why don’t you clear all of this up now and explain to us how your officers were in there for an hour but yet no one was able to get inside that room?” pic.twitter.com/VIgTazT3I9 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 26, 2022

Question: Could a tactical team have gone in before an hour elapsed? pic.twitter.com/I5R49tKh0B — Acyn (@Acyn) May 26, 2022

Twitter was FURIOUS:

he’s repeatedly firing his weapon in FRONT of a school & it’s not put on lockdown, no cops swarm the campus, what was happening in that school during those 12 minutes, convince me this isn’t a complete and utter failure of law enforcement both city & school district, convince me — Kathy Byrne (@kab_fair) May 26, 2022

"So, you gotta understand, you have not given us enough time to formulate a story that doesn't make sound like complete chicken shit assholes."@TxDPS — Cory Garmeaux 🇺🇦  (@CGarmeaux) May 26, 2022

They trained for this. They were dressed for this. Instead of stopping the bad guy with the gun they chose to use tasers to hold back the parents desperate to save their own kids. pic.twitter.com/NIVwNjg6es — Hillary 🇺🇦 (@HillaryHutton) May 26, 2022

Don't forget - some police did go in, but only to get THEIR kids. Not to help the innocent children being held hostage.

Some LEO’s did go in to the school.

Apparently to get their own children out .

If true those police officers should be packing to leave town. — Daphne_ du Maurier (@McmOne) May 26, 2022

I try to give law enforcement the benefit of the doubt, when possible. But in this case they did literally everything wrong. Their pathetic response and refusal to do the most basic things to try to intervene undoubtably led to deaths of many of the children. These 21 families have the following people to blame: the shooter, Governor Abbott, the NRA, gun manufacturers and law enforcement.