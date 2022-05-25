Beto Confronts Abbott: 'This Is On You'

Of course, the GOP politicians there totally freak out. You'd think he'd started reading from a Toni Morrison book or something.
By Aliza WorthingtonMay 25, 2022

Beto O'Rourke must have known his line of questioning would not be warmly received at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference today, so didn't wait to be called on. He marched right up to the stage before Abbott finished his remarks (which were 100% deflection and 0% accountability or action) and told the Republican politicians on the stage what he thought of them and their hollow words.

"You are doing nothing. You are offering us nothing," O'Rourke said, pointing to the stage. "This is on you until you choose to do something different,” O’Rourke said. “This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday."

Of course, the GOP snowflakes on the stage had a meltdown, though O'Rourke never raised his voice. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said, "You're out of line, and an embarrassment." The GOP mayor of Uvalde, Don McLaughlin, shouted at the top of his lungs, "I can't believe you're a sick son-of-a-bitch who come to a deal like this and make this a political issue!"

Of course, the police came up to escort O'Rourke out of the auditorium, but he turned around to say again, "This is on YOU." McLaughlin screamed, "It's on assholes like YOU, why don't you get outta here?"

My, my, it sure would be nice to see that sort of angry passion directed towards the system that allows 18-year-olds to have such easy access to such deadly weapons, but this is 'Murica, and Republicans have made their priorities painfully, shamefully clear.

Twitter had a few reactions.

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a serious of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue