Beto Confronts Abbott: 'This Is On You'

Beto O'Rourke must have known his line of questioning would not be warmly received at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference today, so didn't wait to be called on. He marched right up to the stage before Abbott finished his remarks (which were 100% deflection and 0% accountability or action) and told the Republican politicians on the stage what he thought of them and their hollow words.

"You are doing nothing. You are offering us nothing," O'Rourke said, pointing to the stage. "This is on you until you choose to do something different,” O’Rourke said. “This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday."

Of course, the GOP snowflakes on the stage had a meltdown, though O'Rourke never raised his voice. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said, "You're out of line, and an embarrassment." The GOP mayor of Uvalde, Don McLaughlin, shouted at the top of his lungs, "I can't believe you're a sick son-of-a-bitch who come to a deal like this and make this a political issue!"

Of course, the police came up to escort O'Rourke out of the auditorium, but he turned around to say again, "This is on YOU." McLaughlin screamed, "It's on assholes like YOU, why don't you get outta here?"

My, my, it sure would be nice to see that sort of angry passion directed towards the system that allows 18-year-olds to have such easy access to such deadly weapons, but this is 'Murica, and Republicans have made their priorities painfully, shamefully clear.

Twitter had a few reactions.

You are my hero @BetoORourke. From the bottom of my heart, for my daughter Jaime and all victims of gun violence, thank you. pic.twitter.com/zW3msBSmo3 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 25, 2022

Confront every Republican politician the way that Beto just did. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 25, 2022

The media is trash for trying to frame Beto speaking truth as angry. Consistently failing us on a regular basis. He didn't even raise his voice — THEE MsNikki_MindYaBusiness85 (@RhondaNicole25) May 25, 2022

Beto O’Rourke getting yelled at like he just interrupted the Klan lighting a cross on fire. pic.twitter.com/R2zuELucVJ — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 25, 2022

The cops got Beto out of there about 100x faster than they got the shooter out of the elementary school https://t.co/8B7PKUrmCJ — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) May 25, 2022

I want Beto to win a major seat at the table so damn bad. But as y’all can see he might be too real in this world of Texas politics. He ran out of fcks long ago and that’s why I’ve always supported him. — IAintALiberalI’mBlackBitch! (@PurpleReign14) May 25, 2022

After getting booted, Beto went outside and kept going pic.twitter.com/2gCystHOr7 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) May 25, 2022