UPDATED: Racist Images Posted By Sheriff Who Said Shooter Had 'Bad Day'

Are You Surprised the Georgia Sheriff Who Said Asian Spa Shooter Had 'A Bad Day' Posted Racist Images?
By John Amato
UPDATE: Blackwater ties in Georgia law enforcement. Time for some resignations.

I was shocked when I heard Capt. J. Baker's press conference, at which he almost excused the 21-year-old who shot and killed eight people, including six Asian women.

Baker seemed more like the shooter's PR person than a concerned law enforcement official discussing a mass murder.

"He does claim it was not racially motivated. He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction," Baker said.

Huh?

Is this guy imitating Fox News' Peter Hegseth, pleading for Trump to pardon murderous war criminals?

Baker continued, "He was pretty much fed up, and at the end of his rope and yesterday was a really bad day there for him and this is what he did."

What an outrageous statement to make after this heinous crime against Asian spa workers, especially since Asian hate crime has exploded in our country.

Capt. Baker basically acted like the murderer's attorney and laid out the defense for his client. He told the press he was a sex addict and just lost his cool because of his religion and the temptations he felt going to an Asian spa.

But it all made sense after what we found out later.

The Daily Beast reports, "In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff's Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan 'COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA,'" reported Pilar Melendez and William Bredderman. "'Place your order while they last,' Baker wrote with a smiley face on another photo that included the racist T-shirts. The photos on Baker's account were first spotted by a Twitter user."

Now, It comes as no surprise that Capt. Baker from the Cherokee County Sheriff's office used those kind words to describe a white man's massacre. After all, he posted anti-Asian slurs, mimicking Trump over COVID.

