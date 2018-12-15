Mulvaney Once Called Trump 'A Terrible Human Being'

Like many Republicans, Mick Mulvaney didn't think much of Donald Trump before he became president, and didn't do anything to hide his contempt. But now that Trump inhabits the Oval Office, Mulvaney is enthusiastically onboard with Trump's tax-cutting and regulation-slashing, just like the rest of them.

Source: The Daily Beast



Mick Mulvaney, the Office of Management and Budget director who President Donald Trump tweeted Friday would serve as acting chief of staff after John Kelly departs in January, has been a loyal Trump supporter—but he didn’t always like him so much.

During a debate with his then-congressional challenger, Democrat Fran Person, on Nov. 2 of 2016, less than a week before Trump was elected president, then-congressman Mulvaney was blunt with those gathered at York Middle School in York, South Carolina.

After decrying the Democratic nominee, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as a liberal who would take the country in the wrong direction, Mulvaney said he was supporting Trump, essentially by default.

“Yes, I am supporting Donald Trump, but I’m doing so despite the fact that I think he’s a terrible human being,” he said, according to a report in The State newspaper.