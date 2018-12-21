As Shutdown Looms, Trump Stews Over Mulvaney's 'Terrible Human Being' Comment

Ooooh, Donald Trump is already mad at his incoming "Acting" Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney after he found out Mulvaney said mean things about him in 2016.

Axios reports that Trump is furious over the "terrible human being" remarks (video above) Mulvaney made in 2016, asking at least one adviser whether they knew he said it, while sending a spokesman out to explain that the two hadn't yet met when he made those comments.

Scoop: As a sign of the mood inside, officials at both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue tell us that Trump is complaining about his incoming chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, in conversations inside the West Wing and with Capitol Hill.

But the fun doesn't end there. CNN has uncovered audio of Mulvaney speaking in 2015 about Trump's "absurd and almost childish" claims about his wall.

"The fence doesn't solve the problem," Mulvaney told his interviewer. "Is it necessary to have one, sure? Would it help? Sure. But to just say build the darn fence and have that be the end of an immigration discussion is absurd and almost childish for someone running for president to take that simplistic of [a] view."

Listen to Mulvaney slam his boss below.