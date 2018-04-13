Mick Mulvaney's Pout And Elizabeth Warren's Reaction, Etc.

Here are some of this week's stories you'll want to read -- plus funny stuff:

Defiant Mulvaney tells Senate he doesn't have to talk to them, Elizabeth Warren gives him an earful. https://t.co/1g9RejCxYr — @AdamsFlaFan (@AdamsFlaFan) April 13, 2018

"According to three people familiar with events, Pruitt would not take out the trash during his time staying at the townhouse believing that a cleaning service would do it for him. There was no cleaning service that came with the apartment, however. And the garbage bags piled up" https://t.co/HA4LU1sG8i — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) April 13, 2018

Sun-Times Editorial Board: "A pro-union sentiment is washing over the American media … and it flows from a concern more profound than just a better paycheck … it derives from a deep desire to maintain and protect professional standards." https://t.co/4tIkqw0yeX #TribUnion — Charlie J. Johnson (@Charliemagne) April 13, 2018

I'm really looking forward to reading this new book from Amanda Marcotte:

.@AmandaMarcotte's new book "Troll Nation" explores how right-wing trolls have shaped our politics. Check out my @NewBooksPolitic podcast chat with her here: https://t.co/TZOODiDQaX — Bill Scher (@billscher) April 13, 2018

Trump told @Comey that he did not stay overnight in the Moscow Ritz in 2013, according to Comey's new book. But Trump's own bodyguard, Keith Schiller, testified that he did. pic.twitter.com/JxvU8Kp2nG — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) April 13, 2018

WaPo/ABC poll: Nearly 7 in 10 adults say they support Mueller’s focus on possible collusion with Russia. 64% say they want the special counsel investigating Trump’s business activities https://t.co/b7j2rz7IEm — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 13, 2018

James Comey: “I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don't know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013. It's possible, but I don't know.” https://t.co/PoTOTrxDLn — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 13, 2018

Pompeo likely does NOT have votes to get favorable recommendation from committee: Kaine, one of two Ds on panel to vote for Pompeo as CIA director, just told me that he has “serious doubts” about Pompeo nomination. Shaheen, who voted for him to CIA, also has concerns as does Paul

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 12, 2018

ARE YOU MY SECRET LOVE CHILD I PAID A DOORMAN TO KEEP QUIET?! pic.twitter.com/cL2irm9c2L — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 13, 2018

Trump lawyer Michael Cohen tries to prevent use of materials found in FBI raid https://t.co/gkw5Pa1pBU — @AdamsFlaFan (@AdamsFlaFan) April 13, 2018

Hours after court threatens his job at consumer bureau @MickMulvaneyOMB unloads on staff for leaking news of $1 billion Wells Fargo fine — and for making Mulvaney ‘look bad.’ Me and @arappeport https://t.co/1fpw1dft7g — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) April 12, 2018

A man with white supremacist literature in his home accidentally killed himself while building bombs so powerful, authorities decided to burn down his entire apartment building rather than let people reenter: https://t.co/BQ4Eor77Cy — Kelly Weill (@KELLYWEILL) April 13, 2018

Rosenstein on "shaky ground" because Trump wants constraints on Mueller probe https://t.co/Z7fyEHtFi9 — @AdamsFlaFan (@AdamsFlaFan) April 13, 2018

pic.twitter.com/Q83JEuq5sX — AssCat for real gun reform (@theasscat) April 13, 2018

I highlighted the bits of the Projector in Chief’s tweets that are actually about him. pic.twitter.com/vTnZYSupac — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 13, 2018