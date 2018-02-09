Elizabeth Warren Warns WH May Be Letting Equifax Off The Hook For Data Breach

One of the dangers of the Trump presidency is that he is so awful and so addicted to the spotlight that he regularly sucks all the oxygen out of the news cycles and stories that deserve far more scrutiny get passed by.

Such is the case of the Equifax data breach. Almost 145 MILLION Americans (do the math, that's almost half the country) had their personal information, including Social Security numbers, tax ID numbers, email addresses and drivers' license information, as well as other critical identifying information hacked. And yet, Equifax did not disclose the hack (nor the extent of the damage) for six full weeks and only after top executives cashed out, netting millions for their criminal incompetence.

In any other administration, this would a major investigation and the subject of multiple congressional hearings.

But in TrumpWorld, with Mick Mulvaney doing double duty as the director of the Office of Management and Budget and the (interim?) Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (and reportedly in the running for replacing Gen. John Kelly) , what ends up happening is that the CFPB eases out of the investigation and holding Equifax responsible for potentially destroying credit reports of millions and millions of Americans.

But Elizabeth Warren, the founder of the CFPB, had words of warning that this has far-reaching implications.