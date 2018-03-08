Trump's Consumer Protection Candidate's Interesting Idea Of 'Experience' For The Job

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau needs a new leader. So, a guy applies. It just so happens that he’s a former CEO of a payday lending company – those places that break all natural laws of common decency along with at least 2 commandments. These are the guys that Sweet Jesus threw out of the temple. Honey, when Jesus looses his temper at you, you’re bad.

And then there was this woman, who believed she was perfect for the Trump administration. Her company, Worldwide Acceptance, was investigated by the CFPB and she resigned. Two damn days later, she applied for a job at CFPB with this on her resume.

She goes so far as to cite the CFPB’s investigation into her company as an experience that uniquely qualifies her for the job. “I have indepth (sic) experience of what a CFPB investigation is like, and so I am in an unparalleled position to understand the effect of various CFPB actions on a company, its workforce, its customers and the industry,” she says.

Yeah, I’m a crook. Hire me.

Not to shock you, but her company made campaign donations only to the guy doing the hiring while he was in Congress.

Welcome to the Trump years. Take a seat and someone will be with you to empty your pockets shortly.

crossposted from Juanita Jean