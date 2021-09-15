Mika Struggles As She Tries To Spin Recall Blowout Into A Loss

Ha, ha! Watch as Mika tries desperately to spin Gavin Newsome's resounding victory in last night's recall election as Bad News For Democrats:

"Voters migrated to the political camps they have been migrating to in California and kind of nationally the last few years because again, so striking here how similar this is to last November's county. It's not like we're looking at it, it did 10 points, really it just maps to the point in November. That's why Biden is there the night before the election, and they talk so much about Trump, looked at the map, the Biden plus 30. They said, hey, if we can replicate that or come close, we're going to do fine. They came very close to replicating it," Steve Kornacki said.

"Steve, thanks, I mean, to Willie's point, Joe, what Steve is showing us now, this didn't seem as resounding at one point. And it was a little bit of, what would you call it, a message for Democrats, a wake-up call?" Mika said, having trouble spinning victory as defeat.

"I mean, there were a few unforced errors or just realities that played against him, whether it be the dinner at the fancy restaurant or, you know, talk about his kids get to go to private schools while everyone else is in the pandemic, what does this give Democrats a wake-up call to, if anything?"

That's right, Mika. A 14% blowout win is terrible news for Dems, abysmal news for vaccines, horrifying news for national Dems.

No mention at all that this was a concerted right-wing minority's effort simply to grab power from Democrats, yet another example of California's cray-cray recall law.

Couldn't be that Dems have had enough and know they can't sleep on an off-season season election ever again. Maybe it's VERY GOOD news for Dems that they nationalized this election and won big. But you'll never hear that from Mika -- or Jake, or Kasie.

BWAAAAAAAAAAAA

"A shelacking in progress"

-Jake Tapper pic.twitter.com/ffXXbJQNE8 — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) September 15, 2021

If Democrats win 68% of White College in California in 22 we will pick up 6-7 House seats. https://t.co/cZL4FmdN7T — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) September 15, 2021

Larry Elder: I lost on California recall election night.

Kasie Hunt: Hold my beer. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 15, 2021

SOME folks want to make this about people thinking Governor Newsom is an elite. What they’re not saying…there were 5 recall attempts before the 6th one triggered an election. The GQP literally started their bs right away. Don’t listen to these people…a united and motivated team — Miss Aja (@brat2381) September 15, 2021