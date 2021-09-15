Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Mika Struggles As She Tries To Spin Recall Blowout Into A Loss

Don't worry, Mika, you'll think of something soon!
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Ha, ha! Watch as Mika tries desperately to spin Gavin Newsome's resounding victory in last night's recall election as Bad News For Democrats:

"Voters migrated to the political camps they have been migrating to in California and kind of nationally the last few years because again, so striking here how similar this is to last November's county. It's not like we're looking at it, it did 10 points, really it just maps to the point in November. That's why Biden is there the night before the election, and they talk so much about Trump, looked at the map, the Biden plus 30. They said, hey, if we can replicate that or come close, we're going to do fine. They came very close to replicating it," Steve Kornacki said.

"Steve, thanks, I mean, to Willie's point, Joe, what Steve is showing us now, this didn't seem as resounding at one point. And it was a little bit of, what would you call it, a message for Democrats, a wake-up call?" Mika said, having trouble spinning victory as defeat.

"I mean, there were a few unforced errors or just realities that played against him, whether it be the dinner at the fancy restaurant or, you know, talk about his kids get to go to private schools while everyone else is in the pandemic, what does this give Democrats a wake-up call to, if anything?"

That's right, Mika. A 14% blowout win is terrible news for Dems, abysmal news for vaccines, horrifying news for national Dems.

No mention at all that this was a concerted right-wing minority's effort simply to grab power from Democrats, yet another example of California's cray-cray recall law.

Couldn't be that Dems have had enough and know they can't sleep on an off-season season election ever again. Maybe it's VERY GOOD news for Dems that they nationalized this election and won big. But you'll never hear that from Mika -- or Jake, or Kasie.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team