Alina Habba Threatens All New Jersey Voters

The acting US Attorney for New Jersey, Alina Habba, whose position is under legal review, threatened the voting population of New Jersey in an effort to sway the election for GOP businessman Jack Ciattarelli in today's election.

The polling is relatively close, but Rep. Mikie Sherrill still has a substantial lead.

Polls show a single-digit contest. A Suffolk University poll taken Oct. 26-29 of 500 likely voters showed Sherrill edging Ciattarrelli 46% to 42%, with a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points. A Quinnipiac University survey taken Oct. 23-28 of 1,166 likely voters showed an eight-point race, with Sherrill beating Ciattarelli 51% to 43%. That poll’s margin of error is 3.8 percentage points.

Enter Trump's henchlady, I mean former attorney Alina Habba, to issue an electioneering proclamation to voters.

HABBA: The U.S. Attorney's Office will coordinate with our partners at the FBI to respond to complaints related to the upcoming general election. This office will investigate and prosecute any criminal activity related to the election process, including intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling voters, impersonating voters, altering voting ballots and tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input. And it will do so regardless of who commits those crimes and regardless of party or affiliation.

The Republican stench and conspiracy of voter fraud that led to the attack on the US Capitol after Trump got demolished in the 2020 election, to this day has borne no fruit, evidence, or even a hint of voter fraud still rules the GOP.

Habba should not be serving in New Jersey, but this is a primary reason she was appointed. If the election is close, she will do something illegal and unethical to try to upend it in Ciattarrelli's favor.