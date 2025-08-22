Judge Rules Alina Habba Illegally Serving As US Attorney

Parking lot lawyer Alina Habba was foiled again as the courts continue to block the Trump Administration's lawless tactics.
Judge Rules Alina Habba Illegally Serving As US Attorney
Credit: Andrew Harnick/Getty Images
By Red PainterAugust 22, 2025

Parking lot lawyer, Alina Habba, is "unlawfully serving" as a the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey, a federal judge has ruled. Her 120 day interim appointment expired at the end of July, but she used a “novel series of legal and personnel moves” to stay in the job without getting the required confirmation, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann has determined.

He wrote in his order: “Faced with the question of whether Ms. Habba is lawfully performing the functions and duties of the office of the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, I conclude that she is not." Therefore, any actions she has undertaken, especially in regard to legal cases, “may be declared void.”

He has given the Department of Justice time to appeal.

It is unclear what will happen with Habba's position now, although Pam Bondi stated that they would appeal.

This could be a bellweather finding, as Trump has tried to circumvent the nomination and screening process for many other U.S. Attorneys using the same sketchy tactics.

Noting these tactics, Judge Brann wrote: “Taken to the extreme, the President could use this method to staff the United States Attorney’s office with individuals of his personal choice for an entire term without seeking the Senate’s advice and consent.”

It is worth noting that Brann is a Republican appointed to the federal bench by President Obama.

So how did this order come to be? Well, numerous people were charged with federal crimes in New Jersey under Habba's watch. Their lawyers attempted to block or dismiss the charges, arguing that Habba didn't have the authority to even prosecute them since her 120 day interim term had expired.

Oops!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon