Alina Habba Booted From Interim US Attorney Spot By Federal Judges

Another Trump appointment has failed miserably as his former attorney Alina Habba was replaced as interim US Attorney for New Jersey by federal judges after serving a maximum of 120 days.

Fox News' John Roberts broke the news.

ROBERTS: Federal judges in the District of New Jersey have declined to extend Alina Haba's appointment as interim U.S. attorney. President Trump appointed Haba to the position on March 24th. Interim U.S. attorneys are only allowed to serve for 120 days if they are not either confirmed by the U.S. Senate or extended indefinitely by the district court in their jurisdiction. We'll find out soon what's in her future plans.

Trump has littered the federal government and any other state he can with sycophants and unqualified conspiracy theory jackasses.

Habba was the latest example of an unqualified jerk who left a tidal wave of destruction in her wake.

The NY Times, "This week that Habba, since taking office, “shattered morale inside the U.S. attorney’s office and left many prosecutors looking for a way out, according to 16 close observers.” The same report noted that Habba disbanded the office’s Civil Rights Division, killed the office’s longest-running prosecution just days before it was scheduled to go to trial, and installed three framed pictures of herself in the office’s conference room."

I'm sure there's a plum job at Real America's Voice or Newsmax if she desires.

But wait! There's more. There's always more. District judges appointed Desiree Leigh Grace, Habba's first assistant, as interim US Attorney, so Bondi and her gang fired Grace summarily for no particular reason other than that she's not Alina Habba. Nor will it ever be Alina Habba in there again, because both New Jersey senators have blocked her nomination, which has Todd Blanche and Pam Bondi crying like little bitty babies.

Here's video of her crying to Sean Hannity -- boo hoo!