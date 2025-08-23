Whiny Alina Habba Thinks It's Judges' Job To Respect The President

Look who went running to Hannity to cry again after a federal judge ruled that she was serving illegally as US Attorney in New Jersey.

Habba also seems to have a bit of an issue with the separation of powers and what the role of judges is supposed to be:

HANNITY: Joining us now is AlIna Haba, the acting US Attorney in New Jersey.

Alina, on that part, I think having the support of the president, which I know you have, and having the support of the Attorney General should be reassuring. The fact that this is, you know, a politically motivated, you know, Obama appointed judge should not surprise anybody.

HABBA: Sean, it's been real in New Jersey. I will tell you this.

Number one, I was the nominee to become the US attorney, and Cory Booker and Andy Kim, who I have never to this day spoken to in my life despite my attempts to meet them, have truly, truly done us a disservice, and frankly same with Senator Grassley by holding up a traditional blue slip, not a law, and not allowing a lot of the president's picks to go through and be voted on by the Senate. I didn't even get to that point.

Then fast forward, it goes to the judges, 17 federal judges in the state of New Jersey, 15 of which are Obama and Biden appointed, that just like frankly we saw with Tish James, tried to use their seat for political motivation.

I am the pick of the president. I am the pick of Pam Bondi, our Attorney General, and I will serve this country like I have for the last several years in any capacity.

You might try and change my title. You might try and fight me, but just like today with New York, we will win. We always do. It just takes time.

HABBA: But it's disturbing what we're seeing. It's not surprising, but it's disturbing. They think they have a voice for 5 minutes. They try and be activists, and Pam Bondi called it like it is.

The Attorney General said it today. We will not fall to rogue judges. We will not fall to people trying to be political when they should just be doing their job, respecting the president, and you can't get rid of the president.

Almost 100 million people voted for him, and he is still and will be forever the 45th and 47th president of the United States.