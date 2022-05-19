Abortion Doctor Sets GOPer Straight Over Definition Of Woman

Dr. Yashica Robinson, an Alabama abortion provider, clashed with Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) after he asked her for the definition of a woman.

A House Judiciary Committee hearing convened on Wednesday to address a leaked Supreme Court decision that could overturn federal abortion rights.

But Bishop used his time to ask Robinson for the definition of a woman. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) recently popularized the trick question at a Supreme Court nomination hearing.

The congressman noted that Robinson had revealed that she preferred "she/her" pronouns at the start of her testimony.

"What is a woman?" Bishop asked.

"I think it's important for you to understand why I used she/her pronouns," Robinson said.

"I would just like it if you could answer the question," Bishop interrupted. "What's a woman?"

"I think it's important that we educate people like you," Robinson shot back, "about why we're doing the things that we do. And so the reason I use she and her pronouns is because I understand that there are people who become pregnant that may not identify that way and I think it is discriminatory to speak to people or to call them in such a way as they desire not to be called."

"Yes, I'm telling you I'm a woman," Robinson repeated.

"Is that as comprehensive of a definition as you can give me?" Bishop asked.

"That's as comprehensive of a definition as I will give you today because I think that it's important that we focus on what we're here for and it's to talk about access to abortion," Robinson observed.