Alabama Abortion Law Will Make It Even Harder For House Republicans To Win

Morning Joe had a segment on the backlash from the extreme new Alabama abortion law.

"House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says Alabama's new abortion law goes too far, but declined to say whether it should be overturned. As Republicans navigate the growing backlash over the nation's strictest abortion legislate, here's what he had to say," Mika said.

REPORTER: Do you think that law goes too far? MCCARTHY: It goes further than I believe, yes. I defend my pro-life position for my whole political career. But I also believed in rape, incest or life of the mother. There were exceptions. That's what republicans have voted on in this house. That's what our platform says and I believe that's the point of what you find many of us of where we stand.

"The distancing comes as the national party struggles to make inroads with suburban women before their 2020 reelection campaigns, while state Republicans move to remove the rape and incest exception from their increasingly stringent anti-abortion bills to push the issue before the sport."

"Gene, you know, fools rush in. They overreach. I know a lot of Democrats were concerned when New York state passed abortion bills that I think 14%, 15% of Americans supported," Scarborough said.

"Now Republicans have snatched, as they often do, snatched defeat out of the jaws of political victory and have gone the other way and their extremism is scaring the hell out of a lot of Americans who might even be pro-life and, you know, those educated, suburban, Republican women that started to move away from the Republican party in '18, they're in a full-out sprint now."

"Yeah, I think that's all this law is ever going to accomplish actually, is in the political sense to hurt Republicans and to drive those women and men away from an extremist law that is -- the anti-abortion forces, and I don't support them, but they have been doing well with an incremental approach to try to restrict abortion," Gene Robinson said.

"You know, how many weeks and this and that. They've been doing well with that. This so far overreaches, I actually -- I'm not convinced it will ever get to the Supreme Court. I think it will be immediately enjoined, immediately struck down, struck down at the appeals level and I don't think the Supreme Court wants to hear this case. This is a bad case. I don't think they will want to take it up. But meanwhile, it's there on the books and Republicans are going to have to answer questions about it and they're going to have to say where they stand on it and it's going to hurt them."

"The Supreme Court, after it's overturned, will deny cert, they won't listen to it. The only thing this Alabama law will do is set back the pro-life issue for years. My gosh, Planned Parenthood will raise so much money. Let's wait and see how much money Planned Parenthood raises off this extreme law in a week," Scarborough said.

I wish I could believe SCOTUS will refuse this case. But the legal experts I know who follow the court closely are worried, and the abortion rights groups are gearing up for a full reversal of Roe v. Wade. The silver lining, I guess, is that sharia law is clearly not good for Republicans who want to take back power in the House -- unless the Russians decide to throw them an assist.