For Best Performance In A Supporting Role: Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy!

The sorrowful McCarthy explains how impeachment will get in the way of most Democratic candidates.
By Susie Madrak
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy held a very important press conference yesterday about the Trump impeachment trial:

If there's anyone who gained from this, it would be anybody who is running for president that's not in the U.S. Senate. With Iowa quickly upon us in early February, those four senators who are running for president will now no longer have a voice. If you look at the true political nature of why, to harm one campaign and give a benefit to another. The only rightful thing of Joe Biden is to make a pledge not to campaign while Bernie Sanders cannot.

Actual guffaws! Then:

"I've gotten more laughs then I get usually on the scripted 30 minutes of the show," Scarborough said.

"Joe Biden must have thought seriously about what Kevin McCarthy just said," Mike Barnicle said.

"You know, McCarthy always has been for ethics in government. He was the one, after all, that told the Republican caucus back in 2016 that Donald Trump took money from Vladimir Putin."

"You're right."

"He is a reformer. Keep your eyes on that kid."

"He's got talent!"

Thank heavens we're past the phase where media types pretend to take anything McCarthy says at face value.

