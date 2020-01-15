For Best Performance In A Supporting Role: Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy!

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy held a very important press conference yesterday about the Trump impeachment trial:
Actual guffaws! Then:
"I've gotten more laughs then I get usually on the scripted 30 minutes of the show," Scarborough said.
"Joe Biden must have thought seriously about what Kevin McCarthy just said," Mike Barnicle said.
"You know, McCarthy always has been for ethics in government. He was the one, after all, that told the Republican caucus back in 2016 that Donald Trump took money from Vladimir Putin."
"You're right."
"He is a reformer. Keep your eyes on that kid."
"He's got talent!"
Thank heavens we're past the phase where media types pretend to take anything McCarthy says at face value.