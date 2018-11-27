Noah Rothman Is The Very Model Of A Modern Major Conservative

On Morning Joe today, Eugene Robinson was talking about his new column on climate change and the devastation of the California wildfires. He called Trump someone who "at this critical juncture who chooses not to be a firefighter but an arsonist." Willie Geist agrees.
And then Noah Rothman, the right-wing creation, begins to spew.
"There's also sort of a finer distinction, but one that is necessary too, which is that a projection of specific impacts is something we should look on with skepticism because it has been proven in the past that these projections of very specific impacts failed to meet expectations," he said. (Well, yes, Noah, that's why they're called "projections." That's why we look at the trend over time, which only goes up. But do go on...)
"The 2001 report was wrong about snowstorms being more or less intense than normal. Just last week we had a consensus opinion about oceanic temperatures rising being retracted, not because of the peer review but because a skeptic in a blog pointed out the errors."
A skeptic in a unnamed blog?
More argle bargle. Why not smack him down, Willie Geist?
He will continue to get paid, because he gets the conservative's Magic Catchphrase in there: "Betting against Innovation." Because that's their latest desperate talking point. "Talk about American innovation! Yeah, that'll take their minds off the record rains and flooding!"
Twitter had the same gut reaction I did:
Unfortunately, he's right. Morning news is a circus, and as we saw with the 2016 election, network execs don't think about the future. They only care about today's ratings.
