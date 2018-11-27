Noah Rothman Is The Very Model Of A Modern Major Conservative

On Morning Joe today, Eugene Robinson was talking about his new column on climate change and the devastation of the California wildfires. He called Trump someone who "at this critical juncture who chooses not to be a firefighter but an arsonist." Willie Geist agrees.

And then Noah Rothman, the right-wing creation, begins to spew.

"There's also sort of a finer distinction, but one that is necessary too, which is that a projection of specific impacts is something we should look on with skepticism because it has been proven in the past that these projections of very specific impacts failed to meet expectations," he said. (Well, yes, Noah, that's why they're called "projections." That's why we look at the trend over time, which only goes up. But do go on...)

"The 2001 report was wrong about snowstorms being more or less intense than normal. Just last week we had a consensus opinion about oceanic temperatures rising being retracted, not because of the peer review but because a skeptic in a blog pointed out the errors."

A skeptic in a unnamed blog?

More argle bargle. Why not smack him down, Willie Geist?

He will continue to get paid, because he gets the conservative's Magic Catchphrase in there: "Betting against Innovation." Because that's their latest desperate talking point. "Talk about American innovation! Yeah, that'll take their minds off the record rains and flooding!"

Twitter had the same gut reaction I did:

Noah Rothman is so consistently wrong and contrarian for its own sake. Today’s comments about climate projections were unconscionable. Plus, his supercilious manner makes him unbearable. Many viewers turn off @Morning_Joe when he’s a guest. — Arthur Hochstein (@ArthurHochstein) November 27, 2018

Noah Rothman Battles Morning Joe on Climate Report: Projections Should Be Looked at 'With Skepticism' https://t.co/5dRIgEG8X2 Cringe. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 27, 2018

Noah Rothman was on @Morning_Joe with @WillieGeist @MikeLupica @Elise_Jordan doing his best @jpodhoretz @Commentary, let’s through shade on the climate report, because we need to make sure Conservatives discredit what we can all see with our eyes.

He's @JoeNBC's mini me. I saw him on this morning and I swear to you I couldn't change the channel fast enough. Nope, I will never give Noah Rothman a second of my time. Never. #MorningJoe @MSNBC @Morning_Joe @morningmika — Katie (@KDWRenoGirl) November 27, 2018

Well, the fact that Noah Rothman is trending only tells the execs to keep putting him on the air. Teevee news is all about the attention and money, my dude - they don't care about "issues".



Srsly, stop watching teevee. https://t.co/X1D6FFtkgq — Darren Witt (@VaughnDarritt) November 27, 2018

Unfortunately, he's right. Morning news is a circus, and as we saw with the 2016 election, network execs don't think about the future. They only care about today's ratings.