Republican Who Lost Congressional Race Shows Up For New Member Orientation Anyway

Trump derangement syndrome is so strong in the Republican Party right now that other losers are just showing up at events as if they'd won.

Source: CBSN, Chicago

Jim Oberweis Friday posted a photo of himself at the Capitol for new member orientation, but he is not the projected winner of the race in Illinois’ 14th District. He can be seen posing with another Republican, Mary Miller, who won the 15th Congressional District. Incumbent Lauren Underwood is the projected winner. The Associated Press called the race Thursday afternoon. Underwood had been in a tight race with Oberweis. The AP said with all precincts reporting, Underwood had 200,638 votes, or 50.58 percent, compared with 196,034, or 49.42 percent, for Oberweis. The difference is 4,604.

https://www.facebook.com/jim.oberweis.1/posts/10159190078069314

A statement from this weirdo: