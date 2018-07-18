Fox And Friends Bounces Back To Trump Butt Kissing, And So Soon

By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by John Amato
And less than a day later, we have video of the Crotch Couch genuflecting to Dear Leader.

Our own Heather made the perfect comment though:

STEPHEN COLBERT: How dumb does Trump think Americans are?

FOX AND FRIENDS: Hold my beer.

They spent the morning with Jeanine Pirro, Newt Gingrich, and Kellyanne Conway all singing Trump's praises. It's as if the Treason never happened, except that part where Putin clearly has blackmailed the so-called president into compliance...

And TRUMP KEEPS TALKING...

so this story isn't going away, ever.

Good luck, Crotch Couch. See you in November.


