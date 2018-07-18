Stephen Colbert To Trump: 'Let's See How Dumb' You Think Americans Are

Stephen Colbert last night, via the Daily Beast:

Standing next to Putin in Helsinki, Trump said of the 2016 cyber attack on the U.S. election, “I don’t see any reason why it would be” Russia. Twenty-four hours later, he tried to clarify that statement by claiming that he had meant to say, “I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be,” adding, “Sort of a double negative.”

“Let’s see how dumb you think the American people are,” the Late Show host said before playing the clip of Trump making his manufactured clarification. “Yes, the sentence should have been that,” he added. “It was not that.”

“But then again, who among us has not said the exact opposite of what he just said in front of cameras on multiple occasions?” Colbert asked. “I’m sorry, let me clarify. That sentence should have been, ‘Who among us has not not done that?’”

If Trump can “just add a new word in,” the host wondered, “What’s next?” Trump could claim that after Charlottesville, he meant to say there’s “bad people on both sides.” Or on the Access Hollywood bus that he actually intended to say, “Respect her by the pussy.”