Fetterman's SAVAGE Takedown Of DeSantis Is Comedy GOLD

Watch Fetterman savagely mock Ron DeSantis while answering a media inquiry.
By Cliff SchecterDecember 11, 2024

Democrats can be so exhausting as they play by the Queen's rules while Republicans eviscerate every norm. (See Merrick Garland.)

Yet, as the next generation takes over there are new faces who can play this game; Control narrative. Mock. Counterattack. From Jasmine Crockett to Eric Swalwell, Dan Goldman, AOC, Ted Lieu, etc, a growing coalition of the takedown changing culture. Kamala also deserves credit. In a country that took cyberwar & disinfo seriously, she'd be President.

In the Senate, we got John Fetterman. It's still home to too many of the please don't hurt us caucus--ahem, Dick Durbin--but some Dems get it, like Fetterman, Brian Schatz & Tammy Duckworth. Watch Fetterman savagely mock Ron DeSantis while answering a media inquiry. It's hilarious. And something Senate Ds should imbibe.

Check out the video, and be sure to subscribe to Cliff's Edge for more great content like this!

