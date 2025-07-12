Of Course Whackadoodle John Fetterman Is Out There Praising ICE

With all due respect, John, shut the fuck up.
Of Course Whackadoodle John Fetterman Is Out There Praising ICE
Credit: Gov Tom Wolf/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardJuly 12, 2025

At this point, with Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, we have to wonder if he has seen his website, where it tells the story of his wife, Gisele, who was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Her mother "took her and her younger brother to the United States when she was seven, all of them undocumented immigrants." The site explains that "Gisele received her green card in 2004 and became a United States citizen in 2009."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is now deporting green card holders under certain circumstances, and U.S. citizens are being detained. Still, Fetterman took to the Bad App to heap praise on the agency, even though the rest of Sane America has seen videos of families being torn apart.

He wasn't done:

ICE isn't rounding up the "criminals," though, and he should know this. We can certainly understand why staffers have expressed concern about Fetterman's mental health. Does he even know his wife and her family?

On Thursday, Fetterman blasted the politics of New York Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, saying, “I mean, so he’s not even a Democrat, honestly,” referring to Mamdani’s Democratic socialist policies. Look in the mirror, John, you aren't a Democrat.

And right now, we're at a dangerous time in America, so people like Mamdani are just what we need to shift things back from the authoritarianism of Trump's regime. Who is acting inappropriately here, the hard-working undocumented workers, or the masked thugs without ID, grabbing people off the streets of America?

Trump, of course, praised Fetterman for his pro-secret police stance, then the pudding-brained Democrat told The Daily Mail Thursday that Trump’s praise probably “made my parents proud.”

“They’re big Fox News viewers,” he said. “My whole family is Republican.”

Yeah, and so are you, John. If I could go back in time to slap the shit out of myself for supporting Fetterman before his election in 2023, I would.

