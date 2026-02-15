'Clown Show': Obama Responds To Trump's Racist Ape Video—And Nails It

Donald Trump was deeply remorseful about unleashing a racist video depicting former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes during Black History Month. Just kidding! When reporters confronted him, Trump insisted he "didn't make a mistake," while his team conveniently blamed a nameless staffer—who, naturally, faced zero consequences. Plot twist: Trump is the staffer.

Political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen sat down with Obama for a 47-minute interview that dropped on Saturday, where he asked the former president to weigh in on the video and other examples of "cruelty" coming from Trump and his crew.

"Well, first of all, I think it’s important to recognize that the majority of the American people find this behavior deeply troubling," Obama said. "It is true that it gets attention. It’s true that it’s a distraction. But as I’m traveling around the country, as you’re traveling around the country, you meet people, they still believe in decency, courtesy, kindness."

"There’s this sort of clown show that’s happening in social media and on television, and what is true is that there doesn’t seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office, right?" he continued. "That’s been lost."

"But the reason I point out that I don’t think the majority of the American people approve of this is because ultimately, the answer is going to come from the American people," he added. "We just saw this in Minnesota, in Minneapolis."

Yeah, we did. What a disgraceful subject for Obama to have to address—forced to respond after Trump, who has a long history of racism, stooped to a level utterly unworthy of the office he holds, but here we are. Trump has dragged the White House into the gutter. The rest of us need to rise above it.

Obama answered the question far better than I would have. I'd be all, "That pitiful BITCH!" And also, Trump dragged Obama's wife into his racist video, so I'd be going at the First Hooker hard. But I'm not a nice person, and Obama is.