'Clown Show': Obama Responds To Trump's Racist Ape Video—And Nails It

Obama addressed it in the most Obama way ever.
'Clown Show': Obama Responds To Trump's Racist Ape Video—And Nails It
Credit: White House/Flickr/public domain
By Conover KennardFebruary 15, 2026

Donald Trump was deeply remorseful about unleashing a racist video depicting former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes during Black History Month. Just kidding! When reporters confronted him, Trump insisted he "didn't make a mistake," while his team conveniently blamed a nameless staffer—who, naturally, faced zero consequences. Plot twist: Trump is the staffer.

Political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen sat down with Obama for a 47-minute interview that dropped on Saturday, where he asked the former president to weigh in on the video and other examples of "cruelty" coming from Trump and his crew.

"Well, first of all, I think it’s important to recognize that the majority of the American people find this behavior deeply troubling," Obama said. "It is true that it gets attention. It’s true that it’s a distraction. But as I’m traveling around the country, as you’re traveling around the country, you meet people, they still believe in decency, courtesy, kindness."

"There’s this sort of clown show that’s happening in social media and on television, and what is true is that there doesn’t seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office, right?" he continued. "That’s been lost."

"But the reason I point out that I don’t think the majority of the American people approve of this is because ultimately, the answer is going to come from the American people," he added. "We just saw this in Minnesota, in Minneapolis."

Yeah, we did. What a disgraceful subject for Obama to have to address—forced to respond after Trump, who has a long history of racism, stooped to a level utterly unworthy of the office he holds, but here we are. Trump has dragged the White House into the gutter. The rest of us need to rise above it.

Obama answered the question far better than I would have. I'd be all, "That pitiful BITCH!" And also, Trump dragged Obama's wife into his racist video, so I'd be going at the First Hooker hard. But I'm not a nice person, and Obama is.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon