Scott Bessent Claims Canada Is Interfering With US Policy Running Anti-tariff Ad

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News Sunday Canada must pay a steep price for running anti-tariff ads in the US, what he considers to be foreign interference in US domestic policy.

The Ronald Reagan anti-tariff ad has Trump in a tizzy. Canada has been refusing to lay down over Demented Donald's yo-yo tariff insanity that's causing the bronzed-up idiot much consternation.

Canada's system of government is much different than the US. Ontario is a provincial government and is not beholden to the Prime Minister for decisions they make. They can weigh in on trade, especially when Trump's trade policies are doing real harm.

Trump's fee-fees weren't hurt by Canada directly but by Ontario, yet he's punishing the entire country.

What's so hypocritical and ridiculous is that the Trump administration has been interfering in the politics of Brazil in order to defend Trump's main squeeze Jair Bolsonaro. He's threatened Brazil many time over, trying to force them not to carry out the 27 years and 3 months in prison sentence Bolsonaro received for attempting a coup after losing the 2022 election, and being part of an armed criminal organization, among other charges.

I'm not even discussing the billions of dollars Trump has has thrown to Argentina.

BREAM: The president said he's got an apology from the Canadian prime minister about an anti-tariff ad that ran there using some old footage of President Reagan, but he says the trade talks are not back on. How do they get back on with Canada? You know, we'll see. BESSENT: I don't know about you, Shannon, but many of my worst fights have been with family members. We eventually make up. But this was very serious. This prime minister of Ontario, who I imagine is smarting quite a bit from the Blue Jays loss last night, spent, I heard, $75 million broadcasting across the U.S. border trying to sway public opinion. Now, if we're upset about what happens during foreign interference in our elections, this is foreign interference in U.S. public policy, and I agree with President Trump 100 percent. A price has got to be paid for this, so, you know, over time, we'll see what happens.

Trump cannot handle any form of criticism. His response to Ontario was mind-boggling. I wonder if he's getting inside info that the Supreme Court will take away his ability to dish out tariffs based on his particular mood, since Jebus Johnson refuses to hold the White House accountable for any immoral or criminal action they take.

There has never been bigger squishes and snowflakes in US government than Trump and his administration.